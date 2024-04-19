Here’s a rare chance to score Nintendo’s Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. console at $40

Justin Kahn -
Amazonnintendo
Rare deal $40

Update: Amazon is now offering the Nintendo Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. Edition collectible console down at $39.99 shipped – this deal likely won’t last for very long so grab it now while you can. Orignal post and details below.

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to score the Nintendo Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. Edition collectible console for $42.77 shipped. We don’t see this Nintendo collectible console in-stock very often these days from trusted retailers, so now’s your chance to score one, and at a discount. Now out of stock at Best Buy completely, the regularly $50 machine is nearly 15% off and being sold directly from Amazon. This “piece of Super Mario history” dropped as part of the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary campaign last year. The limited run collectible console is not just a novelty item though with three playable games included: the original Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, and a Mario-themed edition of a classic Game & Watch game known as Ball. More details below. 

There are actually some screen protectors made for this thing on Amazon that will go a long way in protecting your collectible display for the long haul. This 4-pack goes for under $10 Prime shipped and carries solid 4+ star ratings

Here’s even more details on the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary gear and more of the latest from Nintendo:

More on the Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. handheld system:

Jump back into history with the Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. handheld system from Nintendo. Inspired by the original Game & Watch that came out in Japan in 1980, this handheld gaming system includes a full-color 2.36″ LCD display, an integrated control pad, and two buttons. Play solo or invite friends to join in two-player action. Other pre-installed games include Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, which was originally released as Super Mario Bros. 2 in Japan, and a special Game & Watch: Ball featuring Mario.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Cuisinart’s regularly $400 black stainless steel ...
Magic: The Gathering boosters and Commander decks up to...
Samsung’s 2024 model 2TB 990 EVO Gen 5×2 NVMe In...
First deal on physical copies of Paper Mario: The Thous...
QUAY offers 25% off select sunglasses this weekend only...
Get 100GB of lifetime cloud storage with Amaryllo for $...
Save $100 on RadRunner e-bikes from $1,299 and help Rad...
Open Anker’s originally $140 eufy Smart Lock with...
Load more...
Show More Comments