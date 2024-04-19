Samsung’s 2024 model 2TB 990 EVO Gen 5×2 NVMe Internal SSD returns to $130 all-time low

Amazon is now bringing back its best price yet on the 2024 Samsung 2TB 990 EVO PCIe Gen 5×2 M.2 2280 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive at $129.99 shipped. This model launched at the top of the year with a $210 MSRP and is now $80 under that. Today’s deal is $5 below our previous mention and lands on par with the lowest we have tracked since release. You’ll also find the regularly $125 1TB model down at $79.99 shipped right now, coming within $5 of the best we have seen yet. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon for both of the price drops here today. A full breakdown of the specs on the 990 EVO is waiting below and in our launch coverage.

The latest Samsung 2TB 990 EVO features PCIe 4.0 x4/5.0 x2 NVMe architecture within the standard 2280 M.2 form-factor for your PC alongside speeds up to 5,000MB/s. It delivers a mid-tier Gen5 solution comes in at well below the higher-end models with break-neck speeds. For comparison’s sake, the up to 12,400MB/s Gen5 2TB solutions from Crucial start at $270 on sale via Amazon.

More of this week’s best SSD deals:

Samsung 990 EVO SSD features:

Load games and save files in a flash. Bring power to your productivity with read and write speeds of up to 5,000/4,200 MB/s. The 990 EVO provides continuous speed to keep you going. Save the power for your performance. Get power efficiency all while experiencing up to 70% improved performance per watt over the 970 EVO Plus. It makes every move more effective with less power consumption overall. Now you can ramp things up without overheating the system. Samsung’s fine tuned controller and heat spreading label deliver effective thermal control to avoid sudden performance drops mid project. It cools things down even when things are running high, so your hard earned checkpoints are saved.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!