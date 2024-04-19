TCL’s 120Hz 85-inch Q7 4K Smart Google TV hits one of its best prices at $1,400 ($300+ off)

Amazon is now offering one of its best price ever on the 2023 model TCL 85-inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TV at $1,399.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem this deal. Best Buy is offering it at the same price, but only for its My Best Buy Plus members. This model launched last year at $1,900 and now carries a regular price tag at $1,700. Today’s deal comes in at $300 under that, marking a return to the Amazon all-time for the first time since October. This offer is $100 under our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. Folks looking to bring home an 85-incher with notable specs that can easily keep up with many o the 2024 model in this price range or higher will want to take a closer look at the details below.

This TCL Class Q7 delivers an 85-inch 4K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma to your home theater. You’ll also find Apple’s AirPlay 2 casting tech in place joined by built-in Google Assistant voice command action and a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, Bluetooth, a USB port, Ethernet connectivity, and Wi-Fi. Gamers will also be able to leverage Auto Game Mode (ALLM) with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro “for the lowest possible input lag and latency.”

If you’re just looking to upgrade and existing display, check out today’s offer on HD Chromecast with Google TV at $20 and Amazon’s flagship Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device at $40. As far as other TV deals go, Samsung’s new 2024 TVs now available for purchase and we are still tracking a particularly notable offer on LG’s originally $1,400 C3 120Hz OLED smart TV down at $647.

TCL 85-inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TV features:

Experience incredible detail with our TCL 85-Inch Q7 QLED 4k Smart TV; Engineered with HDR ULTRA, our Q7 class TVs are equipped with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG, ensuring enhanced contrast and accurate colors. With Quantum Dot Technology and UltraWide Color Gamut, enjoy over a billion colors for rich and lifelike images; Coupled with a HighBright Pro LED Backlight, this 4K UHD TV creates dazzling specular highlights for a truly immersive cinematic experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!