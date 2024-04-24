Lenovo’s Tab Extreme with floating hinge OLED screen now $150 off at $950 low

Best Buy offers the Lenovo Tab Extreme Android Tablet for $949.99 shipped. This is down from the usual $1,100 price tag and marks one of the first chances to save, period. It’s $150 off and matching our previous mention from February, which is the only other offer in 2024. Today’s sale is also only the second time it has ever dropped to the all-time low. We break down the package over in our review at 9to5Google, while taking a deeper dive below the fold.

Lenovo’s Tab Extreme lives up to its name by providing one of the most capable Android tablet experiences around. It all comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, which drives the 14.5-inch 3K OLED display. There’s Dolby Atmos 3D sound for doubling down on the content consumption side of the equation, and support for the bundled Precision Pen 3 and keyboard to help with more productive or creative efforts.

Speaking of the keyboard, the Lenovo Tab Extreme is channeling some serious iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard vibes with a floating hinge design. The whole package can fold up when not in use into a laptop-like experience, but also the tablet can magnetically disconnect from the keyboard thanks to relying on a pin array on the back for instantly pairing the physical typing upgrade.

We’re also still tracking an ongoing clearance sale on one of Samsung’s previous-generation releases. Last week, its Galaxy Tab S8+ got in on the savings with an even more enticing $350 discount that dropped the price to $550. You can still take advantage of this all-time low which delivers Snagdragon performance with a larger 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. The smaller Galaxy Tab S8 is also on sale and hits $418.

Lenovo Tab Extreme features:

Enjoy larger-than-life tablet experiences for life’s little moments with the Lenovo Tab Extreme. Supersize your all day entertainment on the brilliant Dolby Vision 14.5″ 3K OLED display, which comes to life with Dolby Atmos 3D sound experiences delivered via 8 JBL speakers. Take a well-deserved break for a high-frame-rate gaming session powered by 12 GB of RAM and the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000 system-on-chip. Unleash your imagination in creating with the Precision Pen3. Multi-task your passion projects across four apps at once via split screen, up to 10 floating windows, and type at laptop speeds on the innovative dual-mode floating keyboard.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!