Anker’s GaNPrime PowerCore 65W plugs into the wall to refuel at new $63 low (Reg. $100)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its GaNPrime Power Bank for $62.99 shipped. Today’s offer is down from the usual $100 price tag and is notably the first price cut in months. It has been out of stock since our previous mention back in November at $70, and is now back with an extra $27 in savings attached. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review offers a closer look at what to expect, where we noted how it was the Swiss Army knife of chargers. This model wasn’t updated when Anker launched its new Prime series earlier in the fall, so today’s offer is still on the latest release for this form-factor. Head below for more.

Anker’s GaNPrime PowerCore 65W arrives as a hybrid charger for your Apple set that combines a USB-C GaN wall adapter with a portable battery. Its 65W output can be spread over its dual USB-C ports, as well as a USB-A slot and leverages the built-in 10,000mAh internal battery to refuel away from home. I adore the built-in AC plug that also makes recharging a breeze.

Belkin also just launched its own take on the 2-in-1 wall charger and power bank combo. Today, its new BoostCharge Hybrid went up for pre-order with an internal 5,000mAh battery and fold-out wall plug that turns it into an AC charger at home with 25W USB-C. It’s on the more compact side compared to Anker’s version, but is also a more affordable $60.

Anker GaNPrime PowerCore 65W features:

Enjoy the best of both worlds with a hybrid 65W wall charger and 10,000mAh portable charger in one. With 2 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port, you can easily charge up to 3 devices at once. The portable charger is equipped with Anker’s most advanced GaN-powered charging system, an innovative stacked design, PowerIQ 3.0 for higher efficiency, and ActiveShield 2.0 for intelligent temperature monitoring.

