Anker’s battery-powered EverFrost dual-zone portable cooler sees rare fall to $619 (Reg. $949)

Today only, Best Buy is offering the Anker EverFrost Dual-Zone Portable Cooler 50 for $619 shipped. Normally fetching $949, this cooler has seen far fewer discounts since the new year began, with only two previous short-term discounts at Best Buy bringing costs down the lowest, first to $699 in February and again to the $600 low in March. Today’s deal comes in as a 35% markdown off the going rate, giving you $330 in savings on the biggest model in the EverFrost lineup and landing it at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $19 above the all-time low. You can learn more about this device by heading below or checking our hands-on review from last summer.

The Anker EverFrost cooler requires no ice to keep your food and beverages nice and crisp, able to hold a 39-degree Fahrenheit temperature for up to 27 hours with its 299Wh battery. You’ll even notice that it only takes 30 minutes for it to cool from 77 degrees to 32 degrees. Alongside the 53L capacity for the cooler, which is divided into dual spaces for cooling and freezing, it also sports four different options to recharge the battery: solar (100W solar input), wall outlet, car socket, and through the 60W USB-C port. It’s been designed with two 6-inch wheels as well as an EasyTow handle for more effortless portability, and also includes an extendable table, a built-in bottle opener, and remote control of its settings via the Anker app. Head below to read more.

Anker EverFrost Dual-Zone Portable Cooler 50 features:

Up to 27 hours of wire-free coolingComes with a detachable 299Wh battery for fast cooling, Anker EverFrost 50, can keep a temperature of 39°F (4°C) for up to 27 hours. And if you want to change the temperature, adjust it from -4° – 68°F (-20° – 20°C).

Various ways to rechargeOffers 4 convenient charging methods, ensuring endless power for all your cooling needs. Solar(100W max solar input), wall outlet, car socket, and 60W USB-C.

0% ice, 100% storageWith Anker EverFrost, enjoy twice the storage capacity of traditional coolers without the need for ice. Say goodbye to wasted space and hello to practical storage—ideal for weeklong trips.

Dual-Zone cooling (53L only)Keep meat frozen for the grill without turning drinks in a block of ice. Anker EverFrost 53L features dual spaces for cooling and freezing.

Efficient cooling systemEquipped with a 3-year warranty cooling compressor, an impermeable 7mm-thick seal strip, and a 50mm insulating layer to ensure long-lasting, fast and quiet refrigeration under 42dB. It only takes 30 mins to cool down from 77°F (25°C) to 32°F (0°C).

Keep You Connected on the GoThe 299Wh detachable battery with a 60W PD USB-C port and two 12W USB-A ports helps you stay powered and connected anywhere.

Travel-Friendly DesignGo across any terrain, even if you’re not a bodybuilder with the EasyTow™ handle and 6-inch durable wheels. EverFrost even comes with an extendable table and built-in bottle opener and support remote control over Anker App for more home convenience wherever you are.

