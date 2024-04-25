ESR’s just-released 15W Qi2 MagSafe Car Mount for iPhone 15 drops to $24 (New low, Save 33%)

ESR’s official Amazon storefront now offers its new 15W Qi2 MagSafe Car Mount for $23.99 after clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s offer is, first and foremost, a new all-time low. It’s down from the usual $36 price tag and on top of being a 33% discount, is also one of the first chances to save. It’s an extra $3 under our previous mention from earlier in the spring, too.

I just got my hands on the new ESR car mount. You can read my Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect, but I ultimately walked away impressed by just how good such a budget-oriented offering could be. It’s the very first Qi2 release from ESR so far, and is the first of its kind as far as car mounts go across the whole market right now. It features an interchangeable air vent and dashboard design with a ball mount that lets you position your iPhone 15 at the perfect angle. There’s also 15W charging speeds!

Today’s discount is just one of the new Qi2 releases that debuted to start the year. If you’re looking to catch up on all of those new Qi2 chargers from CES 2024, we have a handy feature that explores all of the best new releases. It covers all of the flagship gear from the likes of Belkin and Anker, as well as some more affordable tech implementing the new standard.

Speaking of one of those, we just also took a hands-on look at Anker’s new Qi2 MagSafe battery. It delivers full 15W speeds away from a wall charger and offers a unique folding stand design to boot. This is a much more premium model compared to the 10,000mAh offering above but it ultimately delivers the 15W power bank I’ve been dreaming of.

ESR 15W Qi2 MagSafe Car Mount features:

Officially Qi2-certified 15W MagSafe iPhone charging gives you safer, more reliable charging at faster speeds. Powerful ring of magnets with 1,600 g of holding force keeps your phone securely in place, even on bumpy roads; an official MagSafe case or ESR magnetic case is recommended for rough terrain. Choose to mount on your car’s air vent or dashboard; strong vent mount and high-quality adhesive provide enhanced mounting stability

