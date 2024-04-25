LEGO officially revealed 3,600-piece Artemis Space Launch System ahead of May 15 debut

LEGO has officially revealed the new Artemis Space Launch System set today. Officially blasting off next month, the new 3,600-piece Icons set will assemble one of the most detailed NASA-inspired models to date.

LEGO Artemis Space Launch System revealed!

We first revealed the set earlier in the month after it ended up hitting store shelves early. Now over a week after that first look, the LEGO Group is ready to show off the model for itself. It’s now confirmed to be named the LEGO Artemis Space Launch System and it gets set number 10341 It assembles the iconic Artemis I Rocket and its companion launchpad out of 3,601 pieces.

The build includes the main rocket, complete with some side boosters, but the real star of the show is the actual launch pad. It’s a cacophony of grey bricks that assembles a massive support structure to launch the Artemis 1. We only have a single box image right now to share, but just going off of that seems to indicate that we’ll get some kind of retracting bridge and other features. This is primarily a display set, however, and so there’s not going to be too much by way of furnished control rooms or cockpits – it just looks amazing from the outside.

Alongside the main Artemis rock assembly, there are also two little side builds. There’s a miniature version of the Orion module with foldout solar panels. Plus, you get a little display plaque that shows off some real-world details about the Artemis launch system.

The upcoming LEGO Artemis Space Launch System will be officially launching on May 18. LEGO Insiders members will be able to score this one in early access with a debut on May 15. In either case, the set will debut with a $259.99 price tag.

The last time we got a LEGO NASA set was all the way back in 2021 with the 2,300-piece Space Shuttle Discovery. I personally gushed about just how cool the model was back in my review, and I’m getting Déjà vu about just how cool the new LEGO Artemis Space Launch System set is.

