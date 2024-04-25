Review: Traeger’s new ModiFIRE Sear Grate is the ultimate smoker accessory. 

Traeger enthusiasts sold out the ModiFIRE Sear Grate in minutes when it debuted earlier this year. This is not the first cooking accessory that Traeger has added to its ModiFIRE lineup, and I’m sure it’s not going to be the last. As someone who does all the cooking and grilling in her family, I was eager to give the new Sear Grate a try on the Ironwood WiFi pellet grill as summer approaches. The team at Traeger sent over a ModiFIRE Sear Grate for me to try, and it did not disappoint. Keep reading to find out how my grilling and searing adventures turned out.

First Impressions

At first glance, the ModiFIRE Sear Grate is simple. One side is ridged, while the other side is flat. The holes on the flat side allow juices to fall through (so you don’t end up poaching your meat) and smoky flavor to flow up; however, the valleys on the ridged side perfectly capture the flavors and moisture, so your meat doesn’t end up dry. The design is thoughtful.

Once you have the grate in your hands, you can tell that the anodized aluminum construction is durable yet it is lightweight at the same time. This lightweight feel makes it easy to transport and clean while also being made to last. It fits perfectly on the left side of the Ironwood pellet grill and is compatible with most Traeger grills. It doesn’t shift and move while you are cooking and turning your food, at least when used on a ModiFIRE-compatible grill. It may shift a little when used on different models, but I don’t see that being a huge issue. My first impressions were great but the true test happened when I fired up the grill.

Putting it to the test

When it came time to choose what dishes I wanted to try on the ModiFIRE Sear Grate, I decided to go with dishes that I love to eat and some that I’m notorious for messing up. First in line was steak. Steak is one of those dishes that I used to be so afraid of cooking because the initial financial investment in the meat itself doesn’t lend itself well to mistakes. Ever since I got the MEATER thermometer and learned how to reverse sear, my steak cooking adventures have become something I look forward to instead of dreading. Of course, the Traeger Ironwood pellet grill makes it super simple to cook the meat at a low temperature while monitoring the internal temperature every second.

For this particular steak, I was following a recipe on Traeger’s website/app, which laid out every step, every ideal internal temperature, and when/how to use the ModiFIRE Sear Grate for the final step. The steak was cooked at a low temperature for about an hour on the regular grates that come standard on the Ironwood model. Once the steak reached a specific temperature, it was time to place the Sear Grate on the left side of the grill and bump up the temperature of the Ironwood to 450 degrees. At that time, the steak is resting outside the grill, and the Sear Grate is becoming smoking hot. Then, I simply placed the steak (with the temperature probe still inside) on the ModiFIRE Sear Grate and perfectly seared the steak for 5-10 minutes until it reached a flawless medium-rare. Searing a cut of meat at the very end of its cooking time carmelizes the outside of the steak while also allowing the muscle fibers to retain more moisture for an overall juicer and more flavorful result. The ModiFIRE Sear Grate achieved this beautifully.

You might be wondering, “Is all of that even necessary?” Theoretically, no, however; Traeger Pellet Grills do not perform the same way charcoal or gas grills do. Traeger grills are designed to impart a smoky flavor, which only happens at lower temperatures for longer periods of time as opposed to charring things quickly over coals or gas flames. The standard grates on Traeger Grills can sear your food, but they won’t sear it well. The ModiFIRE Sear Grate increases the internal temperatures of the grill and heats up to hotter temperatures than the standard grates do. So, if you want more caramelization and professional-grade grill marks while using your pellet grill without having to heat up a cast iron skillet inside the house or a separate grill entirely, the ModiFIRE Sear Grate is definitely worth it.

The steak was not the only thing I tested out. I also fired up pork chops, salmon, corn on the cob, hamburgers, bacon, and even pizza. The ModiFIRE Sear Grate performed beautifully every time, and nothing ever got stuck or burnt. Cleaning the Sear Grate was easy every time; some overall discoloration had occurred, but that was to be expected and didn’t affect the performance at all.

The ModiFIRE Sear Grate is available now for $99.99 on Traeger’s Website or Amazon.com. It is the cheapest ModiFIRE accessory that Traeger offers and is compatible with both the Timberline series and the Ironwood series. I did my rounds of testing on the Traeger Ironwood model (which retails for $1799.99) and thoroughly enjoyed using them both together. With both the Ironwood and ModiFIRE Sear Grate in my arsenal, I don’t think there is anything I can’t smoke, grill, or sear – not mad about that at all.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s no secret that Traeger Pellet Grills and their accessories are an investment. I’m going to spend some more time with the Traeger Ironwood Pellet Grill and give a review of my experience with that grill at a later date, but my thoughts on the ModiFIRE Sear Grate are nothing but positive. When you invest in one of Traeger’s pellet grills, it’s nice to know that there is a simple accessory with an intuitive design that finishes off the smoking experience with a perfect sear. Is the ModiFIRE Sear Grate worth it? If you have a Traeger Ironwood or Timberline grill, I think so! I wish anyone with a pellet smoker could benefit from this product, but that all depends on whether the dimensions of your unit can hack it. Regardless, I enjoyed my experience using the ModiFIRE Sear Grate and can’t wait to cut into a perfectly cooked steak again soon.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!