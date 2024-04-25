Samsung’s 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro falls to new all-time low of $945 (Reg. $1,750)

Amazon is now offering the 16-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro for $944.99 shipped. This Windows laptop sports an Intel i7 chip, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage as it drops down from the original $1,750 price tag. This is a new all-time low at $805 off and beats our previous mention from last fall by an extra $34. Today’s offer is the first discount in months, too.

My main takeaway with today’s discount is that this is one of the best Windows PCs you could score the less than $1,000. Samsung backs its Galaxy Book 3 Pro with an Intel i7 Evo processor that powers the 16-inch AMOLED 2880 x 1800 display. It has 1TB of SSD storage as well as 16GB of memory, with an aluminum chasis, 1080p webcam, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. You can get a better feel for the whole experience over in our hands-on review of the Pro 360 version at 9to5Google.

Samsung did of course just launch its new Galaxy Book 4 laptops, hence today’s deep discount on the previous-generation model. We took a look back in February at what’s new with the more recent iterations and you can get that full scoop in our launch coverage. The big draw is the new AI tech enabled by Windows Copilot and Intel’s latest Core Ultra chips, but there is also improved displays and four different form-factors.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro features:

Meet Galaxy Book3 Pro, the new way to PC Accomplish more tomorrow than you did today with our thinnest and lightest PC that can keep up with anything especially your workload. Premium performance Accomplish your ambitions with the latest Intel processor and see more on a super-crisp, large 16:10 AMOLED display. Productivity all day Bustle through your busy day effortlessly with an ultrathin and light PC that won’t slow you down. Do more, and do it more securely Connect your Galaxy devices and expand your work possibilities. And do it all simply, securely and worry-free.

