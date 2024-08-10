9to5Toys Battlestation Weekly – The best deals and new releases in PC gaming

Welcome to 9to5toys Battlestation Weekly — the best place to find all the latest PC gaming gear and unbeatable deals at glance every Saturday morning. This week, we’ll dive into sweet discounts on Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors, Elgato’s Stream Deck Neo, and more for your battlestation. Plus, we’ll also check out new Ryzen desktop CPUs from AMD and Sony’s PC adapter for PS VR2, both of which are trending right now in the PC gaming space. Ready to level up your gaming setup? Let’s go!
This week’s best PC gaming gear deals
ASUS’ new 27-inch ROG Strix 4K 160Hz gaming monitor is a steal at $383
While you can still grab Alienware’s AW2724HF 27-inch 360Hz QHD display for $300, we just spotted another solid deal for those eyeing a 4K panel instead. Amazon is offering ASUS’ ROG Strix XG27UCS 27-inch 4K 160Hz gaming monitor for $382.99 shipped. This regularly $500 monitor is fairly new to the market, and today’s deal lands as the first big discount after it fell to $449 earlier this month. By cashing in on this deal, you can now save 23% or $116 on a display that’s suitable for high-end gaming. This is the lowest price we have tracked for this panel since its debut earlier this year in March.
- Elgato’s new Stream Deck Neo is back to its lowest price at $85 (15% off)
- Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G7 32-inch 4K 165Hz gaming monitor at $600 ($500 off)
- HP’s new Victus gaming laptop with RTX 4050 at $599 ($380 off)
- Razer’s Basilisk V3 Pro gaming mouse with RGB underglow at just $130
- ROCCAT SYN Max Air wireless gaming headset with charging dock at $88 ($162 off)
This week’s best tech accessories
- Samsung’s latest 2TB T5 EVO portable SSD down to lowest price at $100 (Reg. $190)
- Get two fully-adjustable smartphone holders for your desk for just $5 ($2.50 apiece)
- GoPro HERO12 Black returns to $299 Prime Day price tag ($101 off)
- Anker’s Apple Find My card tracker for your wallet at the $17 Amazon low (43% off)
- UGREEN’s 5K MagSafe power bank at $20 Amazon low
New PC gaming gear releases
- AMD’s new Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X desktop CPUs now available from $279
- Sony’s $60 PS VR2 PC adapter came out this week and remains incredibly hard to get
- We also got a full list of titles landing — and leaving — Xbox Game Pass in August
My personal tech arsenal
Having a finger on the pulse of the best PC gaming deals and gear, helps me stay on top of all the new gear and the freshest deals. Here’s what I’ve managed to pick up over time for my personal arsenal:
- Sony PlayStation 5 console
- Viture Pro AR/XR glasses
- Gravastar M1 Pro
- Steam Deck OLED 512GB
- My gaming rig:
- Case: ASUS Prime AP201 mATX white
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D desktop gaming CPU
- GPU: Gigabyte RTX 4070 Super GPU with 12GB VRAM
- Memory: 32GB TEAMGROUP T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-6400
- SSD: WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 NVMe drive
