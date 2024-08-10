9to5Toys Battlestation Weekly – The best deals and new releases in PC gaming

Welcome to 9to5toys Battlestation Weekly — the best place to find all the latest PC gaming gear and unbeatable deals at glance every Saturday morning. This week, we’ll dive into sweet discounts on Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors, Elgato’s Stream Deck Neo, and more for your battlestation. Plus, we’ll also check out new Ryzen desktop CPUs from AMD and Sony’s PC adapter for PS VR2, both of which are trending right now in the PC gaming space. Ready to level up your gaming setup? Let’s go!

This week’s best PC gaming gear deals

***All prices subject to change at any time…grab them before they’re gone!

ASUS’ new 27-inch ROG Strix 4K 160Hz gaming monitor is a steal at $383

While you can still grab Alienware’s AW2724HF 27-inch 360Hz QHD display for $300, we just spotted another solid deal for those eyeing a 4K panel instead. Amazon is offering ASUS’ ROG Strix XG27UCS 27-inch 4K 160Hz gaming monitor for $382.99 shipped. This regularly $500 monitor is fairly new to the market, and today’s deal lands as the first big discount after it fell to $449 earlier this month. By cashing in on this deal, you can now save 23% or $116 on a display that’s suitable for high-end gaming. This is the lowest price we have tracked for this panel since its debut earlier this year in March.

This week’s best tech accessories

New PC gaming gear releases

My personal tech arsenal

Having a finger on the pulse of the best PC gaming deals and gear, helps me stay on top of all the new gear and the freshest deals. Here’s what I’ve managed to pick up over time for my personal arsenal:

