Renew your PlayStation Plus membership from $47.50 w/ free delivery (1-year)

- Jun. 25th 2018 12:31 pm ET

Target is now offering 1-year of PlayStation Plus for $49.99 with free email delivery. Regularly up to $60, this is the current best price around. GameStop is currently matching at $50, but Target REDCard holders can drop it down a bit more to $47.49. Get the details below and more deals in this morning’s games roundup

PlayStation Plus Details:

Access to an ever-expanding library of hit games

Online multiplayer on the PlayStation®4 system (you can continue to access online multiplayer on your PlayStation®3 and PlayStation®Vita systems without an active PlayStation Plus membership)

Benefits across PS4, PS3, and PS Vita systems

