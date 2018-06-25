Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 24W Dual USB Car Charger two-pack $11, more

- Jun. 25th 2018 11:45 am ET

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers a two-pack of RAVPower 24W Metal Dual 2.4A USB Car Chargers for $10.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling closer to $15, today’s $4 price drop hits a new Amazon all-time low and is the best offer out there. If you’re tired of your devices dying on long drives, RAVPower’s car adapter boasts two USB ports with 2.4A charging speeds. Rated 4.2/5 stars

Deals still live from the weekend:

  • Aukey LED Desk Lamp w/ Qi Charger: $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
    • w/ code AUKEYLT6
  • Squish Wireless Car Charger Mount: $19.50 (Reg. $28) | Amazon
    • w/ code SQUISH6230
  • EPICKA Travel Charger: $15 (Reg. $21) | Amazon  
    • w/ code Q9RB3SVL
  • JOYEKY 10W Qi & Apple Watch Charger: $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
    • w/ coe U43A6M56

The RAVPower RP-VC006 is the aluminum alloy coated USB charger on the market at only 0.8oz. Ideal for almost any vehicle, once connected to the cigarette lighter port, you can simultaneously power two devices thanks to the combined 4.8A output. Featuring scratch-resistant coating, it will always look as new as the day you bought it.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Smartphone Accessories

