Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 24W Dual USB Car Charger two-pack $11, more

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers a two-pack of RAVPower 24W Metal Dual 2.4A USB Car Chargers for $10.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling closer to $15, today’s $4 price drop hits a new Amazon all-time low and is the best offer out there. If you’re tired of your devices dying on long drives, RAVPower’s car adapter boasts two USB ports with 2.4A charging speeds. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

