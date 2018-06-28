Construction Simulator 2 for iOS matching all-time low at $1 (Reg. $4)

Construction Simulator 2 for iOS is now on sale for $1. The regular $4 game is now matching the lowest price we have tracked. It has only dropped this low a few times in the last couple years, so jump on this while you can if you’re interested. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 gamers. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
iOS Universal: Construction Simulator 2: $1 (Reg. $4)
Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Call of Duty, Remote Drive for Mac, more
Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 7 Gold $16, Rainbow Six Siege $30, more
Construction Simulator 2:
In Construction Simulator 2, you build your own construction company and take the wheel of 40+ original, licensed construction vehicles from Caterpillar, Liebherr, Palfinger, Bell, STILL, ATLAS, Mack Trucks, Meiller Kipper, and Kenworth. Dig to your heart’s content in the popular sequel to Construction Simulator 2014, operate massive cranes, load construction materials, pour concrete, and cover the streets in Westside Plains city with asphalt. Construction Simulator 2 takes you to the USA and offers up road construction and tons of jobs with construction vehicles to match. Expand into new regions, enlarge your fleet, and master more than 60 engaging and challenging construction jobs.