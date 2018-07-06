Super Hydorah classic sci-fi shoot ’em up gets first price drop on iOS: $5 (Reg. $7)

- Jul. 6th 2018 12:36 pm ET

View Comments

Super Hydorah is a console/PC shmup specifically adapted for mobile controls. It released just a couple months ago for iOS and has received solid reviews both on the App Store and from critics. The game launched at $7 but is dropping down to $5 starting today for the first time. More details and gameplay footage below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

iOS Universal: Super Hydorah: $5 (Reg. $7)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Warbands Bushido, Safety Photo+Video, more

Assassin’s Creed Identity for iOS hits 2018 low at just $2 (Reg. up to $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: LEGO City Switch $20, Street Fighter V Arcade $20, more

Super Hydorah Features:

– Haptic vibration 

– MFI Joystick support 

– 2 difficulty modes: Easy to play or hard to be a master!

– Touch controls with adjustable sensitivity

– Game Center integration: Achievements and leaderboards

– Non-linear level layout with route selection

– Dangers of different nature in each level (not just bullets)

– Weapon selection and power-ups in every mission

– Secrets, multiple endings

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard