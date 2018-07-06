Super Hydorah classic sci-fi shoot ’em up gets first price drop on iOS: $5 (Reg. $7)

Super Hydorah is a console/PC shmup specifically adapted for mobile controls. It released just a couple months ago for iOS and has received solid reviews both on the App Store and from critics. The game launched at $7 but is dropping down to $5 starting today for the first time. More details and gameplay footage below.

iOS Universal: Super Hydorah: $5 (Reg. $7)

– Haptic vibration

– MFI Joystick support

– 2 difficulty modes: Easy to play or hard to be a master!

– Touch controls with adjustable sensitivity

– Game Center integration: Achievements and leaderboards

– Non-linear level layout with route selection

– Dangers of different nature in each level (not just bullets)

– Weapon selection and power-ups in every mission

– Secrets, multiple endings