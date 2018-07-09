9to5Toys Daily: July 09, 2018

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each morning at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play or through our dedicated RSS feed.
- Amazon officially announces Prime Day 2018
- Today’s Anker Gold Box has a little of everything
- Apple’s official iPhone X Leather Cases on sale from $28.50
- Download Alto’s Adventure on iOS/Apple TV for just $2
- Apple Watch Series 1 + your choice of an extra band from $159
- Apple Watch Series 3 discounted by 25% w/ this promo code
- Save 25% off your next Google Express order with this promo code
- Nintendo Switch w/ Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con from $225 (Reg. $300)
