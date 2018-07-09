Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Micro USB Charging Cable 5-Pack $4 Prime shipped, more

Spigen Inc’s official Amazon store offers a five-pack of its 3.3-foot C10MS Micro USB Charging Cables for $3.99 Prime shipped when code SPIGEN50 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $8, that’s good for a 50% discount. Today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen them sell for in the past and the best offer current out there. These days, everything from headphones to power banks and more relying on Micro USB inputs. So having a few spare cables around the house or with your on-the-go gear means you won’t be without a way to power devices. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 180 shoppers.

