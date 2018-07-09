Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Micro USB Charging Cable 5-Pack $4 Prime shipped, more

- Jul. 9th 2018 10:47 am ET

Spigen Inc’s official Amazon store offers a five-pack of its 3.3-foot C10MS Micro USB Charging Cables for $3.99 Prime shipped when code SPIGEN50 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $8, that’s good for a 50% discount. Today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen them sell for in the past and the best offer current out there. These days, everything from headphones to power banks and more relying on Micro USB inputs. So having a few spare cables around the house or with your on-the-go gear means you won’t be without a way to power devices. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 180 shoppers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

  • AUKEY USB Wall Outlet with Night Light: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
    • w/ code AUKEYA06
  • Unitek 40W 5-Port USB Desktop Charger: $10 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
    • w/ code 9PBN9KGX
  • APPS2CAR Magnetic Car Mount: $6 (Reg. $10) | Amazon 
    • w/ code OWKYZN3J
  • Jsaux Aluminum Dual-USB Car Charger: $6.50 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
    • w/ code KFZLFU7B

The C10MS Micro USB cable is essential for charging and syncing the latest Android mobile devices. The connector head is smaller than others to fit all cases. It features a flexible strain reliever that withstands excessive bending around the connectors. With the help of its interior aluminum casing, the wires stay intact for long-lasting use.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Smartphone Accessories

