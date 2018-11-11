Dive into a new biography and more with up to 80% off Kindle eBook titles starting at $2

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 80% off biography and business Kindle eBooks starting at $1.99. Each of the titles will normally fetch you closer to $10 or more, with today’s discounts dropping them to new all-time lows. Reviews are pretty stellar across the board, with many of the titles carrying 4+ ratings from thousands. Some are even #1 best sellers. Shop the entire selection of eBooks here.

Half-Korean, half-Japanese, Masaji Ishikawa has spent his whole life feeling like a man without a country. This feeling only deepened when his family moved from Japan to North Korea when Ishikawa was just thirteen years old, and unwittingly became members of the lowest social caste. His father, himself a Korean national, was lured to the new Communist country by promises of abundant work, education for his children, and a higher station in society. But the reality of their new life was far from utopian.