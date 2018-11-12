Step into the Majesty of Fantasy Kingdom & its Northern Expansion on iOS at $1 ($5 value)

The classic real-time strategy game, Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom, is getting a nice price drop today along side the expansion pack. Regularly $2 and $3 respectively, you can grab both for just $1 on the App Store right now. That matches our previous mention and is also the best price we have tracked in years. However, you can grab the Majesty Bundle right now for just $1, which includes both the main game and the aforementioned expansion pack. They combine for a 4+ star rating from over 1,000 gamers. More details below.
“Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim” is a vast magical world where you are honored with the crown of a tiny fairytale kingdom. When you become the head of the country all the responsibility for the land’s prosperity rests on your royal shoulders. You will have to fight various enemies and monsters, explore new territories, manage economic and scientific developments and solve a heap of unusual and unexpected tasks!