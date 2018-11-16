Smartphone Accessories: APC 3400mAh Power Pack w/ built-in Wall Charger $10, more

B&H is currently offering the APC 3400mAh Mobile Power Pack for $9.99 shipped. That’s good for a 50% discount from its regularly $20 price tag and the lowest we’ve tracked all-time by $2. This mobile power pack features an integrated wall charger, microUSB cable, and a 1A USB charging port. It’s a great all-in-one solution to keep in your bag or take on trips. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Charge your USB-powered devices with the 3400mAh Mobile Power Pack from APC. This power pack can charge up to two devices simultaneously with the integrated micro-USB cable and a 1A USB port. It draws power via a retractable plug and can deliver power while you’re on the go via a built-in Li-ion battery. It also comes with other protections to safeguard this pack and your devices.