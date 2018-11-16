Smartphone Accessories: APC 3400mAh Power Pack w/ built-in Wall Charger $10, more

- Nov. 16th 2018 10:24 am ET

0

B&H is currently offering the APC 3400mAh Mobile Power Pack for $9.99 shipped. That’s good for a 50% discount from its regularly $20 price tag and the lowest we’ve tracked all-time by $2. This mobile power pack features an integrated wall charger, microUSB cable, and a 1A USB charging port. It’s a great all-in-one solution to keep in your bag or take on trips. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Charge your USB-powered devices with the 3400mAh Mobile Power Pack from APC. This power pack can charge up to two devices simultaneously with the integrated micro-USB cable and a 1A USB port. It draws power via a retractable plug and can deliver power while you’re on the go via a built-in Li-ion battery. It also comes with other protections to safeguard this pack and your devices.

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
B&H

B&H
APC

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go