Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Slim 5W Qi Charging Pad $8 shipped, more

- Nov. 19th 2018 10:36 am ET

JYQ US (an Aukey-Affiliated seller) via Amazon offers its Ultra Slim 5W Qi Charging Pad for $8.05 shipped when code H5EFAE4A has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $5 discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by a few cents, and is the best we’ve seen. This is a great wireless charging option for your nightstand and at just $8, it’s affordable and well-regarded option. Nearly 200 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Lutron’s Caseta Dimmer Set gets you started w/ Siri controlled lighting for $80 (20% off)
  • Aukey 20000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
    • w/ code AUKEY14Y
  • Fossil’s all-new Sport Smartwatch gets an early Black Friday discount from $178.50 (30% off)
  • Tile Sport Granite 2-Pack: $35 (Reg. $46) | Amazon
  • Wemo Smart Plugs and Switches w/ HomeKit, Assistant, more from $19 in today’s Gold Box
  • iClever Wireless Bluetooth FM Transmitter Car Kit: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • Insignia WAVE 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy

Deals still live from the weekend:

Stop struggling with cables—embrace the convenience of wireless charging. The LC-C6 utilizes inductive wireless charging technology to efficiently deliver up to 5W of power. It’s also equipped with advanced safety features to keep temperatures in check and ensure reliable operation. Slim, attractive charger with beveled edge blends into any room or workspace. Designed to maximize charging area while retaining its compact form factor.

