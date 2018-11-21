MyProtein Black Friday now live at 45% off: 11-lb. Impact Whey $40.50 (Reg. $90), more

MyProtein has now kicked-off a Black Friday sale offering 45% off just about all of its best selling products. Simply use code 45BLACK during checkout. That includes Impact Whey Isolate, BCAAs, vitamins and even some apparel. But you’ll also find the code works on its popular Impact Whey Protein as well. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

It’s pretty hard to go wrong with MyProtein products, especially at 45% off. But one great example here is the 11-lb. Impact Whey Protein which drops down to $40.50 on most flavors using the above promo code. However, you will find the odd one for a bit less. While you’ll need to hit the $49 free shipping threshold to side step delivery fees, this is a great time to stock up anyway.

We already have Black Friday pricing on Apple Watch Series 3 and SKLZ Self-Guided Exercise Fitness Kit for $19.50 (50% off), not to mention some great workout apparel deals in our Fashion Guide.

Impact Whey Protein: