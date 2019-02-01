Insignia’s 3.2L Digital Air Fryer will get dinner cooked with almost no oil for $40 (Reg. $65+)

Best Buy is offering the Insignia 3.2L Digital Air Fryer (NS-AF32DBK9) for $39.99 shipped. Regularly up to as much as $100, this is matching the previous deal and the best we can find. Amazon third-party sellers have it for $65. Like with most air fryers, this model will get your dinner cooked with little to no oil and features a 3.2L food basket, auto-shut off, and dishwasher-safe parts. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

We also have a larger, Super Bowl-worthy 4.2L air fryer for $59.50 shipped (Reg. $100) as well as ChefSteps’ Wi-Fi & Bluetooth-equipped Sous Vide for $144 (Reg. $179). And ThermoPro’s wireless thermometer will make sure you don’t ruin dinner anymore at $48 (Reg. $60).

Want to eat healthier without giving up the decadence of fried foods? The Insignia Air Fryer is your solution. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology cooks your food using little to no oil, resulting in a tasty, healthier alternative to deep frying. A pre-programmed menu takes the guesswork out of cooking, providing you with cook times and temperatures for a variety of foods. And, cleanup is easy with the dishwasher-safe basket and pan – no need to discard leftover oil ever again.

