Add an extra Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller to your setup for $37 shipped (Reg. up to $60)

- Feb. 5th 2019 10:44 am ET

Amazon is now offering the latest model Xbox Wireless Controller in Black for $37.13 shipped. That’s well under the $50+ going rate and the best we can find. These controllers don’t often drop below $40 and were only a couple bucks less during Black Friday 2018. While still almost double the price of our current deal on the wired AmazonBasics options, this is a great chance to add an extra Xbox gamepad to your setup (or the guest room) at more than 35% off. More details below.

In case you missed it yesterday, we still have some very deep deals on Xbox One X console bundles and a rare offer on the Special Edition White Elite controller. That’s on top of these Xbox gift cards at 15% off and the rest of today’s Xbox game deals from just $4.50.

Xbox Wireless Controller:

  • Compatible with Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, Windows 10
  • Includes Bluetooth technology for gaming on Windows 10 PCs and tablets
  • Stay on target with textured grip
  • Get up to twice the wireless range compared to previous Xbox One Controllers (tested using the Xbox One S Console)
  • Experience the enhanced comfort and feel of the new Xbox Wireless Controller
Microsoft

