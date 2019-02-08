Pad & Quill’s Heritage Rolltop Leather MacBook Backpack is $115 off today: $224 shipped

Pad & Quill is still offering deep deals and free monograms on a wide selection of its leather Apple gear accessories for Valentine’s Day. But we have now spotted a very notable one off deal on the Heritage Rolltop Leather Laptop Backpack. Regularly $339, it is now on sale for $269 and using code X during checkout will knock your total down to just $224.10 shipped. That’s a solid $115 discount and one of the best prices we have ever tracked. Head below for all the details.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
This weatherproof bag can safely carry up to 15 inches worth of MacBook with loads of additional storage for the rest of your gear. A full-grain leather build and parachute-grade stitching round out the feature set here. You’ll also find Pad & Quill’s usual 25-year warranty and here is our full review on the previous generation version.
If the premium leather is overkill for you here, we also have Kensington’s briefcase for $30 shipped (Reg. $100) and this water-resistant option at just $15.50 (35% off).
Heritage Rolltop Leather Laptop Backpack:
- Water-resistant rolling leather cover flap
- Designed for quick and simple access to contents
- Quick side access zippered opening
- Fits up to a 15-inch laptop with dedicated pocket
- Exterior pocket
- Full-grain, American bridle leather
- Parachute-grade UV-resistant stitching
- Hand-pounded copper rivets
- Internal zippered pocket
- Extremely durable brass hardware
- Side-buckle closures
- 25-year warranty & 30 Day Money Back Promise
- Dimensions 12in W x 16