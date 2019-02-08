Pad & Quill’s Heritage Rolltop Leather MacBook Backpack is $115 off today: $224 shipped

- Feb. 8th 2019 8:55 am ET

Get this deal
$115 off $224
0

Pad & Quill is still offering deep deals and free monograms on a wide selection of its leather Apple gear accessories for Valentine’s Day. But we have now spotted a very notable one off deal on the Heritage Rolltop Leather Laptop Backpack. Regularly $339, it is now on sale for $269 and using code X during checkout will knock your total down to just $224.10 shipped. That’s a solid $115 discount and one of the best prices we have ever tracked. Head below for all the details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

This weatherproof bag can safely carry up to 15 inches worth of MacBook with loads of additional storage for the rest of your gear. A full-grain leather build and parachute-grade stitching round out the feature set here. You’ll also find Pad & Quill’s usual 25-year warranty and here is our full review on the previous generation version.

If the premium leather is overkill for you here, we also have Kensington’s briefcase for $30 shipped (Reg. $100) and this water-resistant option at just $15.50 (35% off).

Heritage Rolltop Leather Laptop Backpack:

  • Water-resistant rolling leather cover flap
  • Designed for quick and simple access to contents
  • Quick side access zippered opening
  • Fits up to a 15-inch laptop with dedicated pocket
  • Exterior pocket
  • Full-grain, American bridle leather
  • Parachute-grade UV-resistant stitching
  • Hand-pounded copper rivets
  • Internal zippered pocket
  • Extremely durable brass hardware
  • Side-buckle closures
  • 25-year warranty & 30 Day Money Back Promise
  • Dimensions 12in W x 16
Get this deal
$115 off $224

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Pad & Quill

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard