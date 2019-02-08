Pad & Quill’s Heritage Rolltop Leather MacBook Backpack is $115 off today: $224 shipped

Pad & Quill is still offering deep deals and free monograms on a wide selection of its leather Apple gear accessories for Valentine’s Day. But we have now spotted a very notable one off deal on the Heritage Rolltop Leather Laptop Backpack. Regularly $339, it is now on sale for $269 and using code X during checkout will knock your total down to just $224.10 shipped. That’s a solid $115 discount and one of the best prices we have ever tracked. Head below for all the details.

This weatherproof bag can safely carry up to 15 inches worth of MacBook with loads of additional storage for the rest of your gear. A full-grain leather build and parachute-grade stitching round out the feature set here. You’ll also find Pad & Quill’s usual 25-year warranty and here is our full review on the previous generation version.

If the premium leather is overkill for you here, we also have Kensington’s briefcase for $30 shipped (Reg. $100) and this water-resistant option at just $15.50 (35% off).

