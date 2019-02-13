Tactical iOS card game Age of Rivals now matching all-time low at $2 (Reg. $4)

Age of Rivals is an “anti-deckbuilding” card game featuring competitive strategy. It covers everything from “great pyramids and war elephants to sneaky spies and crafty merchants.” Regularly $4 on the App Store, it is now 50% off at just $1.99. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked in years. With the ability to play both online and off, it includes 12 unique characters with over 200 cards and special abilities. There are no IAPs here to ruin the experience either. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

In case you missed it, we have some fantastic deals running on Civilization VI for Mac at $15 (Reg. up to $60) and Transistor for Mac, iOS and Apple TV starting from just $1. You’ll find the rest of today’s iOS deals right here.

iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $4)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Rush Rally, Age of Rivals, more

Today’s Best Game Deals: Red Dead Redemption 2 $40, Spider-Man $40, more

Age of Rivals: