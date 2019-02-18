Smartphone Accessories: SanDisk 128GB iXpand Base iPhone Charger and Backup $69, more

- Feb. 18th 2019 10:30 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the SanDisk 128GB iXpand Base iPhone Charger and Backup for $68.95 shipped. Normally selling for $130 at Best Buy, today’s offer is $11 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. SanDisk’s iXpand Base brings both 128GB of storage and 15W charging to your iPhone. It’s a great option for storing photos, movies and more. Plus the the fast charging output makes it ideal for your desk. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Automatically back up your iPhone’s photos, videos and contacts every time you charge2. With up to 256GB1 of storage, you can save all of your photos and videos right on the iXpand Base at original quality, with no worry about recurring monthly fees. Designed as a home base for your iPhone, it features a soft rubber top to hold your phone and a wrap-around groove to keep your Lightning to USB cable tidy (cable not included). The iXpand Base also includes an app that lets you easily restore your backed up files.

