Smartphone Accessories: SanDisk 128GB iXpand Base iPhone Charger and Backup $69, more

Amazon is currently offering the SanDisk 128GB iXpand Base iPhone Charger and Backup for $68.95 shipped. Normally selling for $130 at Best Buy, today’s offer is $11 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. SanDisk’s iXpand Base brings both 128GB of storage and 15W charging to your iPhone. It’s a great option for storing photos, movies and more. Plus the the fast charging output makes it ideal for your desk. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

