You might as well let the DEEBOT 901 Robo Vac do the work now that it’s $100 off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the ECOVACS DEEBOT 901 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Smart Navi 3.0 for $299.99 shipped. This model regularly sells for $400 and is now at the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. The DEEBOT 901 features iPhone and Alexa control as well as laser mapping, self charging and more. Be sure to head over to our full hands-on review for a complete breakdown of what to expect. Rated 4+ stars from more than 60% of the Amazon ratings. More details below.

If you’re already invested in a Z-Wave setup, we also have a great robotic vacuum deal over at Monoprice, not to mention deals on the Deebot 711 robotic vacuum at $330 (Reg. $400) and Anker’s Alexa-enabled RoboVac 11c for $200 shipped (Reg. $250).

With your savings, you could look into an Echo Dot, which will bring Alexa voice control to your new DEEBOT. Speaking of which, here is a comparison of all the Amazon Echo devices.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 901 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner: