Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Bundle drops to $200 (Reg. $300) + up to $170 off Xbox One X, more

- Feb. 22nd 2019 11:32 am ET

Reg. $300 $200
Newegg is now offering the Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Battle Royale Console Bundle for $199.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the regular price and the lowest total we can find. Microsoft is currently discounting this bundle to $249 with a copy of Gears of War 4 added to the mix. That’s a great deal but not quite as good a value as the above option. It starts at $243 from Amazon third parties right now. However, there are more console bundles on sale right now including Xbox One X at up to $170 off down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We also still have the Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle with an extra Microsoft Wireless Controller for $380 shipped ($550 value) and Newegg is now offering the Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle for $200 (Reg. up to $300).

Here are all the new Xbox Game Pass titles coming this month and GameStop is now offering up to $300 in store credit with PS4/Pro, Switch and Xbox One trade-ins.

Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Battle Royale Console Bundle:

1-month Xbox Game Pass trial with access to over 100+ games

1-month Xbox Live Gold trial

Eon cosmetic set download and 2,000 V-bucks

Full-game download of Fortnite

Matching Xbox One wireless controller

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Bundle with 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

