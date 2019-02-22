GameStop now offers up to $300 in store credit with PS4/Pro, Switch and Xbox One trade-ins

GameStop is now offering an extra $25 in credit towards console trade-ins. That means you can secure yourself up to $300 in store credit depending on which machine you’re looking to flip. One option here is the 500GB Sony PS4 Console (original or slim), which will net you $200 in credit towards a PS4 Pro, a new Switch or anything else, really. While this seems like the most common option for today’s offer, GameStop will add the extra $25 credit on just about any modern working console. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
A Standard Switch console will net you $225, and a PS4 Pro, for example, will bring a $300 credit. However, considering how expensive a Pro is and how sought after Switch consoles are, your old PS4 slim is likely a better trade-in terms of value.
Be sure to head over to our most recent games roundup for deep deals on Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Resident Evil 2, Red Dead Redemption 2 and many more.
More details from GameStop:
Not valid toward cash trades. Trades must be in full working condition to receive full value. Defective items may be eligible for trade at a lesser value. Trades subject to manager approval. Cannot be combined with any other offer. See store associate for details. No dealers. Offer valid in the United States and Guam only. Void where prohibited. GameStop, Inc. reserves the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the offer for any reason without notice. Offer valid 2/11 – 3/17/19.