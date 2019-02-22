GameStop now offers up to $300 in store credit with PS4/Pro, Switch and Xbox One trade-ins

GameStop is now offering an extra $25 in credit towards console trade-ins. That means you can secure yourself up to $300 in store credit depending on which machine you’re looking to flip. One option here is the 500GB Sony PS4 Console (original or slim), which will net you $200 in credit towards a PS4 Pro, a new Switch or anything else, really. While this seems like the most common option for today’s offer, GameStop will add the extra $25 credit on just about any modern working console. More details below.

A Standard Switch console will net you $225, and a PS4 Pro, for example, will bring a $300 credit. However, considering how expensive a Pro is and how sought after Switch consoles are, your old PS4 slim is likely a better trade-in terms of value.

More details from GameStop: