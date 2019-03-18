9to5Toys Daily: March 18, 2019

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play or through our dedicated RSS feed.
New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Today only, save up to $500 on the latest MacBook Pros from Apple
- Anker’s eufyCam E features 1080p feeds, 1-year battery life and free DVR for $200 (Reg. $280)
- Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave: Razer Blade 15 – Heart of the cave [Video]
- Follow us on Twitter!
- Like our Facebook page!
- Download the 9to5Toys app!
- Subscribe to our newsletter!