The “simple and elegant” iWriter text editor for iOS is now on sale for $1 (Reg. $3)

- Mar. 27th 2019 4:42 pm ET

iWriter for iOS is a “simple and elegant text editor” with a distraction-free interface, customizable fonts/themes and iCloud sync. The regularly $3 productivity app is now available for $1 on the App Store. This is matching the lowest we have tracked on the 4+ star rated app. Head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today best iOS/Mac app deals and down below for more details.

While we are talking about productivity app deals, we still have the stellar Affinity Photo and Designer apps from $16 (Reg. up to $50). That’s on top of 10% off Parallels for Mac and the Cubasis 2 music production suite at 50% off.

iOS Universal: iWriter$1 (Reg. $3)

iWriter:

– Minimalistic distraction-free interface.

– iCloud sync for iPad and iPhone.

– Customizable fonts and themes.

– Automatic number/bullet list continuations.

– Support for opening documents in place.

– TextExpander support.

