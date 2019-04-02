Tuesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Shark Vacuum, Men’s Wearhouse, J.Crew Factory, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Converse shoes, apparel & accessories for the entire family are up to 60% off at 6PM from $31
- Find Patagonia, The North Face, Oakley & more at up to 75% off with deals from $40
- Kohl’s offers the Under Armour Men’s ColdGear Infrared 1/4-Zip Fleece in several colors for $21
- Columbia offers its Men’s Heights Jacket in Mosstone/ Peatmoss for $50
- Dick’s Sporting Goods discounts select Nike and adidas men’s polo shirts to $40
Casual and Formalwear |
- Charles Tyrwhitt’s Spring Sale has shirts from $40, more up to 60% off
- Men’s Wearhouse Shoe Flash Sale takes 30% off Rockport, Calvin Klein, Florsheim & more
- J.Crew Factory refreshes your wardrobe with 50% off sitewide & deals from $15
- Neiman Marcus Last Call takes an extra up to 50% off popular brands, top picks from $30
- Jomashop takes up to 49% off a selection of Fossil men’s and women’s watches, with prices starting from $51
Home Goods and more |
- Delsey’s Helium Expandable Luggage drops to $103 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $130+), more
- Shark ION Cordless Stick Vac offers 80 minutes of run-time for $238 (Reg. $400+)
- Today only, Amazon’s Gold Box has Cuisinart cast iron cookware from $55 (Up to 46% off)
- Amazon takes 25% off its own mattress-in-a-box, with deals from $337 (Today only)
- Make smoothies & more w/ this 1000W Ninja Blender for $40 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $100)