The Hydropuzzle mystery game for iOS is now FREE for the first time in over a year (Reg. $1+)

Hydropuzzle is a game about a “summer heat wave, a whole city mysteriously running out of water, an enigmatic professor, an evil doctor, a brave king from some desert nation, a drunk gateman, radioactive fish, a cyber-crocodile” and you. Players take on the role of a “tech-savvy superhero” trying to unravel the mystery. The game is regularly between $1 and $2 on the App Store, but you can now experience it for FREE. This is the first time the game has been available for nothing since February 2018. It has no ads or in-app purchases and will work offline with no internet connection. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

