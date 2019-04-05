Bose’s SoundSport iOS In-Ear Headphones are the perfect workout companion: $49 (Reg. $100)

Apr. 5th 2019

0

Amazon is now offering the Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones for iOS devices at $49 shipped. Available for $1 more at Best Buy and B&H. Regularly $100, this is a 50% price drop and matching our previous mention. Along with the famous Bose sound quality, these sport earbuds feature a sweat and weather-resistant design to match your active lifestyle. They include a carrying case and various sizes of stayHear ear tips. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

If you’re looking for something little bit more affordable, hit up our Smartphone Accessories roundup. You’ll find options from $28 shipped. The Jaybird RUN truly wireless earbuds are down to $119 (Reg. $150) and be sure to take a look at the new House of Marley Exodus over-ear Bluetooth wooden headphones.

Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones:

  • The following Apple products are compatible with the audio cable that has an inline remote and microphone: iPhone: 3GS, 4, 4S, 5, 5C, 5S, 6, 6 Plus , iPod touch: second, third, fourth and fifth generations , iPod classic: 2009 (120GB and 160GB) , iPod nano: fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh generations , iPad : all models , MacBook : unibody and Pro , iPod shuffle : 3rd and fourth generation
  • Proprietary Stay Hear tips, in three sizes, conform to your ear’s shape to stay comfortably in place all day
  • Sweat- and weather-resistant; engineered and tested for lasting quality and durability. Not noise cancelling
  • Inline microphone and remote for easy switching between calls and music with select iPhone models
