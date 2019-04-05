Keep your toiletries organized in this ripstop nylon Zero Grid Dopp Kit: $10 (30% off)

Zero Grid via Amazon is offering its Travel Dopp Toiletry Kit Bag for $14.06. But if you clip the $1 on-page coupon and use code YTOBWWJ9 at checkout, you’ll drop the total down to $10.25. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $25 or more, it’s been between $14 and $20 or so recently. Today’s deal is slightly below the lowest direct price we have tracked on Amazon. Perfect for keeping your toiletries organized while traveling, it is made of 420D ripstop nylon and measures 9.8 by 5.5-inches. Rated 4+ stars from over 270 Amazon customers.

We also have some notable deals live on various luggage sets including the AmazonBasics Softside Spinner set for $61 shipped (Reg. $76), American Tourister’s 3-piece Spinner Set for $168 (20% off) and Delsey’s Helium Expandable Luggage has dropped to $103 shipped (Reg. $130+). Then go grab this cable organizer for $18.50 Prime shipped to keep your tech organized.

Zero Grid Travel Dopp Toiletry Kit Bag: