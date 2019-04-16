Dell’s Inspiron 15 laptop features a quick-booting 256GB SSD for $588, more from $349

Dell is offering its Inspiron 7000 15-inch Laptop with 1.6GHz i5/8GB/256GB for $587.99 shipped when you use the code DBLTKYLAFF1 at checkout. Originally $900, third-parties at Amazon have it listed for around $755 and this beats our last mention by over $40. If you’ve been in the market for a new laptop, this model offers plenty of power with a screen large enough to get plenty of work done. Plus, if you need to do work on a bigger screen, you’ll be able to hook up a monitor with up to 4K 60FPS resolution. Rated 4/5 stars.

Don’t forget about the Targus Compact Rolling Backpack for $43, which is a great way to transport your brand-new laptop. For longer battery life and a more simple experience, check out the ASUS 11.6-inch Chromebook 12 at $190. Though it doesn’t offer the same power as the above Dell laptop, it’s great for on-the-go work.

For those who want to game when on-the-go, check out the Razer Blade 15. We just went hands-on with it in building our Chroma Cave, so be sure to swing by and take a look.

Other laptops on sale:

Dell Inspiron 15 features:

15″ laptop with narrow borders and expansive onscreen views. Featuring Dell Cinema and an FHD IPS panel, the screen is stunning from every angle.

