Anker iPhone X and 7/8/Plus cases for $4 in a variety of styles

- Apr. 19th 2019 2:35 pm ET

Anker is back on Amazon with a new iPhone X and 7/8/Plus case sale for $3.99 Prime shipped. Just apply promo code ANKERC399 at checkout to lock-in your savings. That’s good for as much as 60% off and a match our previous mention. Anker’s entire lineup of iPhone cases has solid ratings. Head below for all the deals and don’t miss the latest accessory sale from earlier this week.

Before we get to the cases, I must ask, are you in need of a screen protector? Yesterday’s roundup has deals from $6 on the latest Anker screen protectors for new iPhones. And don’t forget our daily smartphone accessory roundup where you’ll find even more deals.

iPhone X:

iPhone 7/8:

iPhone 7/8 Plus:

