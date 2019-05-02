The heartfelt puzzle-platformer Sally’s Law for iOS is now 50% off: $1 (Reg. $2)

Sally’s Law is a fun little iOS puzzle-platformer with a deep, heartfelt story surrounding a father and his daughter. Players must take Sally through a series of platforming challenges in order to make it home to see “her critically-ill father”. The regularly $2 game is now $1 or 50% off via the App Store. Outside of a brief freebie offer back in mid 2018, today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked. You will find some IAPs here, but they are just cosmetic skins. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

iOS Universal: Sally’s Law: $1 (Reg. $2)

Sally’s Law :

Sally’s Law is the opposite of Murphy’s Law. Consider a particularly lucky moment of your life when everything fell into place, that is Sally’s Law! It is that very notion of supernaturally good fortune – as though guided by some invisible force – upon which Sally’s Law the Game was designed.

