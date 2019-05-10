Upgrade your home theater premium features like 4K, HDR, or Dolby Vision from $240 shipped

Electronics Express via Rakuten is offering the TCL 50-inch HDR UHD Roku Smart UHDTV for $254.99 shipped when you use the code EE45 at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Normally $300 at Amazon, this beats the all-time low there and is the best available. With Roku built-in, you’ll be able to enjoy VUDU, Netflix, YouTube, and more without having to buy a separate set-top box. Plus, with an HDR panel, you’ll be able to enjoy high-quality streaming with budget-friendly pricing. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
If you’re getting a new TV, be sure that your sound system will match. This VIZIO 28-Inch 2.1 Channel Soundbar is just $130 shipped at Amazon and would be a great buy. It features a separate subwoofer for room-shaking immersion and will really upgrade your audio game for movies.
Other Smart TVs on sale:
- Insignia 32″ Smart HD: $100 (Reg. $140)
- Hisense 43″ Smart 4K: $240 (Reg. $280) | Rakuten
- Must be logged-in
- w/ code EE30
- TCL 55″ Roku 4K: $280 (Reg. $350) | Rakuten
- Must be logged-in
- w/ code EE50
- Toshiba 50″ Fire TV Edition 4K: $300 (Reg. $380)
- Hisense 60″ 4K: $400 (Reg. $500)
- TCL 55″ 4K: $456 (Reg. $530) | Rakuten
- Dolby Vision
- Must be logged-in
- w/ code EE74
- TCL 65″ 4K: $720 (Reg. $800+) | Rakuten
- Dolby Vision
- Must be logged-in
- w/ code EE100
TCL 50-inch Roku Smart UHDTV:
4K Ultra HD Resolution – Clear Motion 120 – 3 HDMI / 1 USB / Wi-Fi Connectivity – Wall Mountable – LED Display Type – Dual-band Wi-Fi & Ethernet port – Stream 500000 movies & TV episodes across thousands of streaming channels – Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
