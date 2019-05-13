The Legend of Zelda Chess Set is now down at just $40 shipped on Amazon (Reg. up to $75)

Amazon is offering the USAopoly Legend of Zelda Chess Set for $39.99 shipped. Regularly up to $75 at GameStop, it has sold for closer to $50 on Amazon over the last year or so. It is now $4 under our previous mention and at the best price we can find. It features 32 custom vinyl Zelda figurine chess pieces. Link and Zelda stand in as the king and queen on the light side with Ganondorf and Twinrova as their counterparts on the dark side. It also includes “premium” window packaging with a magnetic front closure. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 150 Amazon customers. More details below.

Show off your fandom even more with the $22 hardcover Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia or this Vintage PU Leather Zelda Notebook for $13 Prime shipped. We also still have the Monopoly Legend of Zelda Edition for $25 or less (Reg. up to $40) and be sure to check out the new Zelda BotW Stables LEGO kit.

USAopoly Legend of Zelda Chess Set:

Features 32 custom legend of Zelda figurine chess pieces made out of vinyl

The Hero pieces are headed by Link the light King: Zelda herself is the Queen, while impa, epona, and darunia are bishops, Knights, and rooks respectively. Of course the ever-lovable Navi is used for the pawns.

Ganondorf is the dark King who leads an army of villains: the infamous sorceress sisters – merged into twinrova – serve as the dark Queen. Iron knuckle, Phantom, and armor are the bishops, Knights, and rooks, while deku scrub represents the pawns.

