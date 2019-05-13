PS Plus Memberships include free games, online play and more: 1-yr. for $43 (Reg. $60)

Trusted games dealer Neogames via eBay Daily Deals is offering 1-year PlayStation Plus Memberships for $42.99 shipped. Regularly $60 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is your chance to renew for another year (or jump in for the first time) at a big time discount. While we did see it down at $40 for a limited time back at the end of April, it is very rare to see this membership drop that low. Today’s deal is the best we can find. PlayStation Plus comes with access to free game library every month, online multiplayer and a plethora of PSN deals (like these). More details below.

While in the process of refreshing your PS gaming setup, consider grabbing a dual controller charger to ensure your juiced up for long multi player sessions. Here are the details about the upcoming PS5 (or whatever Sony ends up calling it) as well as more information on when it might arrive. You’ll also want to head over to this morning’s games roundup for even more PS4 deals.

PlayStation Plus Memberships:

This card provides a one-year membership to Sony PlayStation Plus. This membership allows you to play many games with your friends over the internet. Try online multiplayer or access PS Plus games through the Instant Game Collection. You have early access to new games and discounts and can save your games online.

