Classic iOS RPGs from $2: Baldur’s Gate, Planescape Torment and more (Reg. $10 ea.)

We have some great deals on Overhaul’s classic RPG iOS ports today. First up is Baldur’s Gate at $1.99. This one regularly fetches up to $10 on the App Store and is now matching the all-time low. The last time we saw it down this low was back in December of 2018. Players customize their own hero, recruit party members and “explore the Sword Coast in search for adventure, profit… and the truth.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 gamers all-time. Head below for the rest of today’s Overhaul RPG titles.

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Planescape: Torment: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $2 (Reg. $10)

Baldur’s Gate:

Forced to leave your home under mysterious circumstances, you find yourself drawn into a conflict that has the Sword Coast on the brink of war. Soon you discover there are other forces at work, far more sinister than you could ever imagine…

