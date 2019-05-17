Nintendo Switch at one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked: $250 (Refurb, Orig. $300), more

Newegg Flash is offering a refurbished Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Red Joy-Cons for $249.99 shipped. Switch is regularly $300 in new condition leaving you with a solid $50 in savings. This is one of the lowest prices we have tracked on Switch and the best we can currently find. While not impossible, we certainly aren’t expecting new models to drop this low before Black Friday this year, if at all. It ships with a 30-day money back guarantee and a “return for replacement within 60 days.” More details below.

GameStop is currently offering a $25 GameStop Gift Card with Nintendo Switch consoles for $300. This is essentially a $25 discount and the best new price we can find. Also available at Best Buy.

This PowerA Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock can carry four controllers at once for $20 Prime shipped, but if you need something to handle the Pro Controller, this $15 model is the one you want. You’ll also want to stack that new Switch up with these discounted Capcom games including Mega Man, Street Fighter and more from $10. Nintendo unloaded details on the upcoming Super Mario Maker 2 this week along with these Switch game vouchers.

Introducing Nintendo Switch, the new home video game system from Nintendo. In addition to providing single and multiplayer thrills at home, the Nintendo Switch system can be taken on the go so players can enjoy a full home console experience anytime, anywhere. The mobility of a handheld is now added to the power of a home gaming system, with unprecedented new play styles brought to life by the two new Joy-Con controllers.

