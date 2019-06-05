Get in shape anywhere w/ the TRX PRO3 Trainer System for $120 (Reg. $200)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, TRX Training (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its PRO3 Suspension Trainer System for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. For comparison, the best Walmart listings are at a bloated $270. Get a full body work anywhere with 3 suspension anchors, ergonomic suspension strap handles, a locking carabiner, pro-trainer 8-week workout guide and 8 training videos. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 180 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you’re looking for something a bit more simple and affordable, consider the Black Mountain Resistance Band Set for $27 shipped. It has 5 resistance bands, a door anchor, ankle strap and more, as well as a 4+ star rating from over 6,800 Amazon customers.

Speaking of workout gear, Nike, adidas, ASICS, Saucony & more are up to 70% off at 6PM right now. We also have up to $70 off Apple Watch Series 4 and Garmin’s Forerunner 235 GPS smartwatch at $160 (Reg. $200+).

TRX PRO3 Suspension Trainer System :

OUR MOST VERSATILE TRAINING SYSTEM! TRX’s PRO3 Suspension Trainer Kit help you create intense full-body workouts Anytime, Anywhere! Features 3 Suspension Anchors, Ergonomic Suspension Strap Handles, Locking Carabineer, Pro-Trainer 8-Week Workout Guide & 8 Training Videos—Download our FREE TRX App for MORE INTENSITY RIGHT NOW!

INCREDIBLE RESULTS IN JUST 20 MINUTES! TRX gives you the power to hit fitness goals at home or on the go! Our digital workouts teach you EASY Core Strengthening Exercises that Rapidly Build Muscle, Burn Fat, Increase Endurance & Improve Flexibility—helping you take total control of your Health & Well-Being FAST!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!