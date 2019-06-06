Charge your Switch Pro Controller w/ Amazon’s Dock for $5.50 (Reg. up to $15)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Charging Dock for Switch Pro Controller with USB Cable for $5.49. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. It has sold for close to $15 for most of this year and had begun dropping down over the last couple months. Today’s deal is $1.50 below our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Ideal for Nintendo Pro Controller fans, it can charge up your official gamepad in less than 4.5 hours. Features include LED battery indicators and a 2.6-foot USB power cable. Amazon also throws in a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Its not easy to find a reputable charger for less than $5.50 Prime shipped. The comparable Nyko Charge Block Pro sells for $18 and the PowerA Joy-Con & Pro Controller Charging Dock sell for $15, for example. In other words, today’s featured deal is one of the most affordable options out there. These $7 Stick Grips for Nintendo’s Pro Controller are a great way to enhance your setup as well.

Here are today’s best game deals, the latest additions to Switch Online and everything you need to know about Pokémon Sword and Shield.

AmazonBasics Charging Dock for Pro Controller:

Charging dock for quickly and easily recharging a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (not included)

Fully recharges an empty controller in less than 4.5 hours for fast results

OCP, OVP, SCP protection for smart charging; LED indicator offers at-a-glance status update (red for charging; green for fully charged)

Plugs into a USB port or wall outlet; included USB cable measures 80 cm (2.6 feet)

Backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty

