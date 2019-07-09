AKG’s K 702 high-end pro headphones now up to $200 off at $150 shipped

B&H is offering the AKG K 702 Pro Headphones for $149.99 shipped. Simply use code K702 at checkout. Regularly $350, they sell for closer to $203 at Amazon and are now matching our previous mention. Today’s deal is the lowest total we can find. If you take your music listening seriously, take a closer look at these. They features a flat-wire voice coil “for higher sensitivity, better impulse and treble response.” This model has 3D-foam ear pads, patented Varimotion diaphragms and leather headband. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

If you don’t plan on spending much time in a home studio or require audiophile-quality reproduction, it might be smarter to opt for a closed-back set. The Audio-Technica ATH-series is a great place to start and among our favorites in several price ranges. They start at $49 and carry 4+ star ratings from over 1,100 Amazon customers.

AKG K 702 Pro Headphones:

The K 702 Headphones from AKG are reference-quality open-back stereo headphones, ideal for professional audio applications. The headphones use patented Varimotion dual-layer diaphragms, flat-wire voice coils, and high-performance neodymium drivers. These technologies, combined with the open design, provide an extremely accurate sound response that provides a wide frequency response and excellent spacial qualities.

