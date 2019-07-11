Smartphone Accessories: Up to 55% off Monoprice charging gear from $2, more

- Jul. 11th 2019 10:33 am ET

Monoprice is currently taking up to 55% off a batch of Qi charging pads, Lightning cables and other smartphone accessories with deals starting at under $2. Shipping varies per item, but you’ll find a wide variety of the discounts quality for no-cost delivery. One standout for us is the Monoprice 5W Qi Charging Pad at $8.90 shipped. Normally selling for over $12, that’s good for a 28% discount and brings the charger down to its lowest price yet. This Qi charger features a low-profile design that won’t waste tons of space on your desk. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Shop the rest of the deals right here.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Wirelessly charge your smartphone using the Monoprice Qi® Certified Wireless Charging Pad! Simply connect the wireless charging pad to a power source, place your phone on it, and your phone begins to charge automatically. Enjoy wireless charging with up to 5 watts charging power through any Qi compatible mobile device. Say goodbye to tangled wires and lost charging cables!

The charger wirelessly delivers up to 5 watts of charging power to Qi® compatible devices. The cutting-edge Qi wireless inductive technology simplifies charging. Simply place your Qi compatible device on the charger and it will automatically begin charging.

