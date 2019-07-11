Smartphone Accessories: Up to 55% off Monoprice charging gear from $2, more

Monoprice is currently taking up to 55% off a batch of Qi charging pads, Lightning cables and other smartphone accessories with deals starting at under $2. Shipping varies per item, but you’ll find a wide variety of the discounts quality for no-cost delivery. One standout for us is the Monoprice 5W Qi Charging Pad at $8.90 shipped. Normally selling for over $12, that’s good for a 28% discount and brings the charger down to its lowest price yet. This Qi charger features a low-profile design that won’t waste tons of space on your desk. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Shop the rest of the deals right here.
More smartphone accessories:
- Expand your Sonos system with this 20% off promotion and new all-time lows
- Pelican Protector Metallic Silver iPhone X Case: $12.50 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Snag two Google Chromecasts for $50, today only and stream away ($70 value)
- Choetech 10W Qi Car Mount: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ code 3DY3358A
- Ainope Dual USB Car Charger: $6 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- w/ code CR28RFNX
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Powerbeats3 Wireless Earbuds are $75, today only in various colors (Reg. $100)
- Speck Presidio Folio iPhone XS Case: $24 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Consolidate your TV setup with Logitech’s $50 Harmony Smart Control ($20 off)
- mophie 10W Charge Stream pad+: $42 (Reg. $55) | Amazon
- Ainope Magnetic Car Air Vent Phone Mount: $5 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- w/ code Y7HBNRG3
- Samsung Galaxy S9 LED View Wallet Case: $33 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Aukey Latitude Bluetooth Earbuds: $17 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ code DGEYGX6X
Wirelessly charge your smartphone using the Monoprice Qi® Certified Wireless Charging Pad! Simply connect the wireless charging pad to a power source, place your phone on it, and your phone begins to charge automatically. Enjoy wireless charging with up to 5 watts charging power through any Qi compatible mobile device. Say goodbye to tangled wires and lost charging cables!
The charger wirelessly delivers up to 5 watts of charging power to Qi® compatible devices. The cutting-edge Qi wireless inductive technology simplifies charging. Simply place your Qi compatible device on the charger and it will automatically begin charging.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!