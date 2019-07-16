Blue Yeti Nano USB Mic for Mac/PC now $70 for Prime Day (Reg. $100), more

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon has the Blue Yeti Nano USB Mic for $69.99 shipped. That’s $30 below the $100 price tag, a new Amazon low on the blackout colorway and the best price we can find. It is also matching the all-time low across all color options though. Best Buy charges $100. Ideal for podcasting, game streaming, Skype calls and even light music recording tasks, it will connect to your Mac or PC right out of the box over USB. Features include a headphone output, mic mute, 24-bit/48kHz recording resolutions and more. This best-selling mic carries a 4+ star rating. More microphone Prime Day deals below.

More Prime Day Microphone Deals:

Blue Yeti Nano USB Mic:

Perfect for podcasting, game streaming, Skype calls, YouTube or music

No-latency headphone output, headphone volume and mic mute

Standard threading for radius III shock mount and/or compass boom arm

Plug ‘N play-mac and PC compatible

Cardioid and Omni pickup patterns; supports sample rates up to 24-bit/48kHz

