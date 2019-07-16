Outdoor games from $28 for Prime Day: Jumbo Jenga, Bocce Ball, more (30% off)

- Jul. 16th 2019 8:14 pm ET

37% off From $28
0

Prime Day 2019 is winding down now, but there’s still time to grab some deals on outdoor games and more. We have spotted a number of notable deals on those giant Jenga and Connect 4-like outdoor sets, as well as bocce ball, ping pong tables, basketball arcade games, dartboards and more. You’re looking at deals starting from $28 with free shipping for Prime members and up to 30% or more off. Many of which are new Amazon all-time lows. Head below for our top picks.

Prime Day Outdoor Games and More:

Oh, and, here are the top 10 Prime Day deals still available.

AmazonBasics Bocce Ball Set:

  • Full-size bocce balls measure 100mm each
  • Set includes 4 green balls, 4 red balls, 1 white pallino, and 1 measuring device
  • Poly-resin composite for long-lasting strength
  • Black carrying case included
  • Appropriate for ages 14 and up
