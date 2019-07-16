Outdoor games from $28 for Prime Day: Jumbo Jenga, Bocce Ball, more (30% off)

Prime Day 2019 is winding down now, but there’s still time to grab some deals on outdoor games and more. We have spotted a number of notable deals on those giant Jenga and Connect 4-like outdoor sets, as well as bocce ball, ping pong tables, basketball arcade games, dartboards and more. You’re looking at deals starting from $28 with free shipping for Prime members and up to 30% or more off. Many of which are new Amazon all-time lows. Head below for our top picks.
Prime Day Outdoor Games and More:
- AmazonBasics Bocce Ball Set $29.50 (Reg. $36.50)
- Toppling Tower Giant Timbers Game $52.50 (Reg. $75)
- Giant 4 in A Row Connect Game $189 (Reg. $240)
- Backyard Champs Kubb Game $28 (Reg. $34)
- Premium Pickleball Set $35 (Reg. $50)
- Cornhole Set with MDF Board $63 (Reg. $90)
- Indoor Ping Pong Table Set $266 (Reg. $380)
- Shootout Basketball Arcade Game $140 (Reg. $200)
- Dartboard 18-inch + Brackets $28 (Reg. $40)
- And many more…
AmazonBasics Bocce Ball Set:
- Full-size bocce balls measure 100mm each
- Set includes 4 green balls, 4 red balls, 1 white pallino, and 1 measuring device
- Poly-resin composite for long-lasting strength
- Black carrying case included
- Appropriate for ages 14 and up
